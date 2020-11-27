Why has everyone stopped talking about the high-speed rail currently gutting the California state budget? Every smart citizen with common sense knows what to do when facing a person budget shortfall — start cutting back on non-essentials. Cut back on the Starbucks runs, pack a lunch and other cutbacks.
So what does Gov. Gavin Newsom do? He takes money from essential state services like public safety employees. If you look closely at what he does, you will see that their income is cut by 10 percent, and they are provided a personal leave bank allowing them to take additional time off. This off-time is covered with overtime pay which actually costs more to the state than the 10 percent salary savings. Apparently California has no watchdog groups which check this ridiculous shell game of money diversion.
Which brings me to the high-speed rail project. This overpriced, ill advised and poorly planned program is bleeding money. When this project is completed, it will provide the millions of residents of Merced a quick trip to Bakersfield. The only place California would have benefited from high speed rail would have been a route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Even the U.S. government is asking for its funding back. Where are the liberal socialists on this issue? I am sure that money would pay for a large amount of money to the homeless or the unemployed. Let's all start taking a good long look at the current actions of our state government.
David DePaola, Bakersfield