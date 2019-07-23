Allowing animals to starve to death or not noticing that fleas were eating an animal alive shows a grotesque lack of attention and care. The blame these animals’ slow, painful deaths lies solely on the California Living Museum ("After several animals die, PETA calls for animal cruelty charges against California Living Museum," July 11).
According to a February 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report, two fisher cats died after staff failed to treat them for severe flea infestations. The necropsy report of one fisher mentions “thousands” of fleas, and the USDA’s report concludes that the “[f]ailure to treat health conditions may lead to unnecessary pain and distress in animals, and in this case, their death.” An inspection report from April 2019 reveals that a skunk at the facility was found dead. The animal was necropsied and found to have starved to death.
The museum needs to get out of the animal display business without delay.
Jennifer O'Connor, PETA Foundation