I recently purchased some cookie dough from a Bakersfield student for a school fundraiser. My check was cashed and I have been waiting for my delivery. A few days ago, I was notified that the seller (the student or parent, I assume) had not picked up the merchandise in a timely manner and therefore, it was donated. Is this how business is now conducted, and if so, why would anyone ever want to support a school fundraiser again? I am out the money, I have no cookie dough and there's apparently no recourse.
Jeanie Nugent, Bakersfield