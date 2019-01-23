The cat problem in Hart Park is very serious.
Cats carry diseases that could kill humans, especially pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. I am surprised that folks who may have gotten sick after spending time in Hart Park haven’t sued the county for gross negligence. They should!
I have visited the following three websites and they provide useful information on some of the hazards cats pose. The websites are: animals.howstuffworks.com/pets/do-feral-cats-spread-disease.htm, abcbirds.org/program/cats-indoors/cats-and-diseases and Wikipedia.org/wiki/cat#hunting_and_feeding.
I’m surprised that the local Audubon Society and the California Department of Fish and Game haven’t sued the county over the fact that many birds and small rodents (maybe even endangered species) have been hunted and killed by these cats.
Why has there not been an outcry over this? Where is the outrage?
Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield