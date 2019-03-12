I can't believe the comments attributed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding the GEO Corporations Mesa Verde Detention facility that "an unnecessary serious financial burden" would be incurred if the detainees were to be relocated. About 80 people are eligible to be released on bond but they remain detained; that's a lot of serious and unnecessary tax revenue going every day to GEO Corporation (listed on the exchange as NYSE: GEO), a private prison.
No doubt it would be a lot cheaper on us tax payers if the government were to put ankle monitors on these people and release them to their sponsors. It is not a criminal matter if someone enters the country legally and overstays their visa; it's a matter of cowardly, wedge issue politicians too afraid to lose campaign contributions if they fixed a totally broken immigration system.
Conservative Kern County should be screaming about the real unnecessary and serious financial burden: federal legislators who have no spine.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield