The migrants from Central America have finally reached the border of the United States. The vast majority, perhaps over 90 percent, have been raised as Christians in the Catholic Church. Across the border, in the United States, we have people where the vast majority are Christians of some denomination. Some are Catholics and a high percentage are Protestants, primarily Southern Baptists.
Ah, blest be the ties that bind ourselves in Christian love. Welcome brothers and sisters, how can we help you? Whoops! That's not happening. I'm afraid Jesus is looking down with tears in his eyes.
There's an excellent article available online that was printed in The Atlantic. It's entitled, "The Case for Getting Rid of Borders—Completely," by Alex Tabarrok. Food for thought.
David Keranen, Bakersfield