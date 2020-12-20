More than 311,000 Americans are dead. We are losing over 3,000 lives a day. Many of our government's departments have been hacked by Russian intelligence. State and local agencies have been compromised. Major private companies have been penetrated. What has our president and his government done? Nothing.
Millions of Americans are still out of work. Many are facing evictions, foreclosures and financial disaster. What is our president doing? Crying over an election he lost a month ago. Food lines in our country stretch for miles.
Parents are having to tell their children that Santa may not be able to make it this year. I wonder how long it would take to get some kind of meaningful relief for those most impacted by this virus if our elected officials had to wait in those free food lines?
We are the wealthiest nation on earth. Why are our elected representatives quibbling over pennies? Why isn't our president coming out to assure his people, all his people, that their government is doing everything it can to help get their nation back on track and secure? Where is the leadership? Where is the compassion? Where is the interest in the common good? This president has shown that the only thing he really cares about is himself. We need Jan. 20, 2021, to get here as soon as possible.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield