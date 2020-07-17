Are we so blind? What is it going to take for us to see? Are we like the individuals in "The Emperor's New Clothes"? Where is the child to open our eyes?
The philosophy of our president is the same white immigrants brought from Europe, resulting in slavery and genocide of our indigenous culture. He, and others like him, want to revert to this.
We are not a melting pot! We are a stir fry. Open the lid, and each item — meat, broccoli, carrots, etc. — are each still the same. Meat is still meat, broccoli is still broccoli, etc. Mixed together over rice and a great meal results. That, my friends is the true definition of America.
Now, where is that child?
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield