I have to take a deep breath and try to understand the direction this country is going. At best we have developed into a nation of confusion not sure who it benefits — certainly not the will of the people.
We try to make heads and tails of the new form of politics that has developed from the 2016 election that President Donald Trump was not expected to win and sent shock waves throughout the Democratic Party. The fact that Hillary Clinton lost was not even on the minds of so many Democrats. She was considered a shoe in and there was no way Trump could be the next president.
The most damaging evidence is the Democrats ran a left-wing government under President Barack Obama with many things that were irresponsible and a lot of the time against the will of the people. Clinton was the future of continuing that.
When that did not happen there was hell to pay and the Democrats have pulled out all the dirty tricks in the book. At this time nothing has worked for them. President Trump is still our president with many accomplishments.
Now that the Democrats realize that the voting booth is not in their favor for 2020, impeachment is the only weapon left for them. There is no clear evidence of any impeachable crimes committed by President Trump. He must be impeached is the cry of the House of Representatives regardless of the crime-less action of a very good and effective president. My hope is that no duly elected person should face the wrath of a losing party that did not like the election results.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield