Can someone please tell me where all of the money collected for parking at the Kern County Soccer Park is going? There are thousands of cars parking out there every weekend at $6 a car. This weekend there is a soccer tournament and the fee has increased to $10 a car. This is on a cash-only basis.
The fields are in terrible shape, and the bathrooms are disgusting. The concession stand has been closed, and there are only food trucks out there.
This is an embarrassment to the city and county. We travel all over Central and Southern California to soccer games and most facilities are clean with fields in good condition. Also, most don’t charge for parking.
Diane Shoop, Morro Bay