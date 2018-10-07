I was listening to Vally Public Radio tonight when I heard an article about poor people marching in front of Congress wanting the Republican’s out and more aid for the needy. A four-day trip to Washington, D.C., to see my daughter usually costs me an average of $2,500, which is why I only go twice a year. I’m just wondering who is paying the trip for those protesters? I think there are some hidden agendas and some deep pockets here. Those people are not the down trodden, they are paid agitators. What is this nation coming to?
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield