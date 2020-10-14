I’d like to offer a suggestion to a recent contributor ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Mandate for electric cars and zero future oil usage: A disaster that would smother California with solar panels," Oct. 10) about where to put all the solar panels: over the cars. Your typical single car garage is 10 feet by 20 feet. This would give you enough room for about 3 KW of solar panels. At eight hours of production a day, that is 24 KWH a day, or enough “fuel” for about 100 miles a day. Since most of us only drive about 40 miles a day (14,600 miles a year) that gives us two-and-a-half times the power we need. Installing solar carports at any place a car parks — at work, shopping centers, restaurants, etc. — would not only provide fuel, it would provide shade.
I think what threw off his math was assuming that electric cars are as expensive and inefficient to operate as gas cars. At about 4 cents a mile for fuel for an electric vehicle, it would be comparable to a gas car that gets 20 mpg paying 80 cents a gallon. I drove more than 40,000 miles last year, all electric, from Bakersfield to Florida, for about $100 and typically stopped for about 20 minutes to charge. One of my favorite things about electric vehicles is fueling at home. No stinking gas stations or dealing with pan handlers.
Electric cars will replace gas cars. Not because of a mandate, but because they are cheaper to operate, require less maintenance, have better handling and acceleration. The fact they are better for our air is just icing on the cake.
Dave Thomas, Bakersfield