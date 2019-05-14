Where have all the front license plates gone? I see so many new vehicles and pickup trucks missing their front license plates and wonder where have they gone?
It is a vehicle code 5200 requirement to display a front license plate and if it is missing drivers are subject to a fine for not having it displayed. If it has been stolen, it should be replaced with a new plate and number because it may have been placed on another vehicle and the legal owner could get blamed for some other violation.
I have asked the Bakersfield Traffic Division if it checks this requirement when it makes DUI checkpoint stops and was told "No." I asked the California Highway Patrol office if it checks for this when it does DUI checks and it said it does check for this. I think this missing front license plate issue should get some publicity. It could also mean some extra money for the city if these citations were issued.
Doug Blankenship, Bakersfield