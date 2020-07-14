A young Bakersfield girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered as she struggled, then had the unspeakable done to her, then was set on fire. The alleged perpetrator, let’s just call him a monster, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department. He is now awaiting trial for his gruesome crimes. The family of Patricia Alatorre is suffering, but at least has some solace that the alleged murderer has been captured and will hopefully answer for his crimes. Where now are the voices that call for the defunding of the police?
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield