Choices given to us are only bad options. Which are better? Which are worse? Immediately before us are options that have to do with starting up the economy even before the killer virus isn't through with us yet. A complex modern society just can't stay shut down for long. Ah, what parts start first? It's usually a good idea not to be the first with something and not to be the last.
State Sen. Shannon Grove recently sent out an email seeking support for getting churches to gather again for worship. I have had to worship at home with a streamed service. It's not the same thing as when gathered together with others, all seeking the same thing. A further matter is that many might find this home worship sufficient and eventually may not bother to go back to a special building to worship. It's nice not having to get dressed up for the home version and it's pleasant to sit in my easy chair with a cup of coffee.
But the point is, the church as representing God within any community, needs to set an example. It cannot be otherwise that as congregations gather, some coming will get sick. If they had stayed at home, they wouldn't. Some of them will die. Should this happen? Perhaps their tombstone might say: "I was just dying to go to church."
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield