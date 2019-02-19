One president was omitted from your story featuring seated presidents who visited Bakersfield ("When presidents visited Kern County," Feb. 18). As a 5-year-old child on Sept. 23, 1948, my mother kept me out of school and took me to the corner of Sumner and Baker streets to see President Harry Truman make a stop at the Southern Pacific station. He spoke from the observation deck at the rear of his train. It was just one stop on his whirlwind train tour of a large part of the country campaigning for re-election that year.
My mother told me later that not many people in those days actually got a chance to see a president in person and she wanted to make sure I got the chance.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield