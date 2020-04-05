A recent letter, (“No more comments,” April 1) took columnist Michael Gerson to task for believing President Trump when he said he wanted the U.S. “opened up” and “raring to go” by Easter. The letter writer apparently can read Trump’s mind, because they say that rather than meaning what he plainly said, “President Trump was trying to be optimistic in his goal of beginning to reestablish normalcy by Easter…”
They also want you to reconsider printing anything of Gerson’s. I don’t agree.
It is hard to predict whether Trump will follow through on the things he talks about. A quarantine of New York was up in the air for a few days, but was then shelved. Even Republicans can be confused. Last October, when Trump said he wanted China to investigate the Bidens, senators Marco Rubio and Roy Blunt, respectively, said Trump was “needling the press,” or “joking.” Congressman Jim Jordan expressed doubt that Trump was serious, and said he had “spun” the press. Asked a few days later, Trump said he was serious.
I think Gerson deserves some slack. How can anyone expect him to know when the president is serious?
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield