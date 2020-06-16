The debate on police brutality and defunding police departments continues. Both sides need to be heard and understood. Loss of a single citizen or law enforcement officer is one too many.
The good news is these problems can be resolved. Data show deaths by police to be fewer in number than perceived. “Bad apple” cops can be discovered through early intervention followed by discipline, dismissal or indictment – well before any life is lost or brutality continues.
According to data from “Dispelling the Myths Surrounding Police Use of Lethal Force”:
- Annually there are around 385 million police-citizen contacts
- Around 11,205,833 criminal arrest charges are made
- Officers were assaulted roughly 48,315 times
- Only 990 deaths of citizens occurred — 0.0003 percent of all police-citizen contacts.
Twenty five percent of those who died from police use of force in 2015 were African American men. On the other hand, 468 (47.3 percent) of those killed by the police in 2015 were white.
Yet one death is too many!
In best practices of organizations (Six Sigma), the permissible number of defects per million is 3.4. The notion of “zero defects” is considered inappropriate — but that’s usually without lives at risk. These data show about one death per million for both blacks and for whites.
So, how do we interpret and apply these data? Do they justify defunding police departments? Do they justify protests that go well beyond peaceful assembly?
These and other key questions are answered by data, not by politics nor by rioting. Do you find these data helpful? Will you use data in your decision-making? Will local agencies communicate these data to us regularly? What about lives saved by police?
John Pryor, Bakersfield