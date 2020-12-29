What’s in a word? Obviously Washington tends to take our words and extract the real meaning from them, leaving just a hollow shell. These become handy to use just as labels and people don’t have to think beyond them.
Take the word “socialism” as an example. It is normally defined as the society through the government tackling social problems for the common good instead of leaving them to the corporations and individuals to solve. Thus, government involvement becomes at least in part a daily reality, sometimes too much, sometimes too little.
But there are those who use “socialism” just as a label for bad government: Ugh! Terrible! Dangerous! But we have many examples of government activities as welcomed into our lives. Who would eradicate Social Security, for example? We collectively realize that the squalor retired citizens used to live in is a black mark on a society. Out with the garbage! So together we sustain a collective program to help people retire with dignity.
There are other examples of how we welcome government intrusion into our lives: when we drive slowly past schools; when we don’t light fires at home when the air is dirty enough; when we allow the government to make us put tags on our dogs; and now the sacrifices of individual freedoms we make as together we fight against an invading and dangerous virus. We realize we have to band together to combat a common danger.
This is not to say that any problem needs a social solution. This is where the tension enters the scene, a tension between government “help” and individual freedoms. What kind and how much government intrusion will we allow? The dividing line between these two realities is constantly in motion. Too much government and it tends to squash individual initiative. Too little and the most vulnerable amongst us will suffer. We need a right balance.
We must stay vigilantly alert and actively involved as citizens. But we mustn’t allow labels to do our thinking for us: socialistic, greedy, treasonous, etc. Let’s know what we are talking about and let us not be afraid to talk.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield