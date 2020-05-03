I admit to being naive and uneducated about the homeless, but the new report of homelessness increasing by 95percent since January 2017 through the end of 2019 in Bakersfield is concerning and baffling. We have had the best economy in decades within those specific three years. Unemployment below 4 percent, more jobs than applicants, more and more help wanted signs, higher average wages, lower taxes, a rocketing stock market, people growing their businesses as well as additional new businesses being created.
Given the positive growth in our economy, better and more opportunities and a seemingly better future for all, you would think that the homeless population would have decreased, not increased, and especially not by almost 100 percent! I plead ignorance. Please explain the logic and reason why homelessness would increase, not decrease, during these best of times.
Rick Garner, Bakersfield