On Saturday, as I turned the corner at Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway, there were several people with signs. A young fellow and his sign, him probably in his late 30s, were the only ones that fell into my line of vision. His sign was a quick and easy read. It had only two words. The first was an expletive. The other word was "Trump." He was bounding and waving his sign with much energy. He was not alone, so I assume that the other half dozen people with him shared his values.
I immediately began to ponder a bunch of things. I’m pretty sure he was not a Republican. Is he a Democrat? Does the Democratic National Committee approve his sign? Was he hoping that shaking that sign would get me to vote for Joe Biden? Was this his way of wishing for unity? Did he think that voicing this opinion would change people’s minds?
Why? The Constitution guarantees our freedom of speech, so I should endure his use of profanity. When children are first learning spoken language, they catch onto profanity quickly. They think it clever to use. If this man has children, will his heart be filled with pride when he hears his child say, “My daddy stood on a busy street corner, waving a sign with the F word on it"? Will he be proud when his child uses that word?
I wonder if your effort means what you think it means.
David Hanley, Bakersfield