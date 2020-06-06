At first, I thought it was the eyes. The way one is opened more widely than the other. One eye in light, the other in shadow. The left brow cocked jauntily, as if someone had just told a questionable joke.
The knee is easy to blame. It pressed on George Floyd’s carotid artery. It rolled back and forth on the scalene muscles between Floyd’s chest and head. The knee is planted and will not lift until its job is done.
But ultimately it was the hand, hidden in the pocket that is most sinister. That hand, casually jammed in Derek Chauvin’s pant pocket, as if he were late for a meeting and reaching for his car keys. The hand that is not waving away spectators or grasping for control of the man on the ground shows us what Chauvin knows — that he can kill a man slowly, in broad daylight; that the people on the sidewalk will be forced to watch, powerless to intervene.
By now millions of us have stood on that sidewalk across from Cup Foods. Millions have gasped into our hands. Millions have tried to explain to our children how it is that a man can slowly kill another in a public street in broad daylight.
But this story is long and brutal. It becomes completely grotesque by the Middle Passage. It loses all humanity on the plantations, and it does not redeem itself with Jim Crow.
The knee on the neck, slowly rolling back and forth, is a reminder that the overseer is still here and working tirelessly. The hand in the pocket are the gentlemen and ladies ensconced in the house, tisk-tisking about the ways of the world.
Floyd’s body is in a refrigerated drawer in a morgue. Perhaps it is naked. Perhaps covered by a white sheet. Next week the body will go into the ground in Houston.
Our bodies will still be here. Our knees. Our hands.
What will we do with them now?
Kelly Damian, Bakersfield