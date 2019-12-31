Kudos to Robert Price for another spot-on analysis of our president ("ROBERT PRICE: Why wind energy is a multi-faceted disaster, according to Trump," Dec. 25). Trump continues to be the "best ever" at several things: lying, buffoonery and general anti-scientific beliefs. It’s a shame that our congressman, supposedly having Trump’s ear, can’t even begin to squelch the idiocy that emanates from that ugly mouth. This time it was wind, but next week it’ll probably be some other topic on which he’ll claim expertise, and then proceed to prove himself ignorant. Please, let us Americans, who truly love this country, get rid of that embarrassment and elect someone else!
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi