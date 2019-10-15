Our recent PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff was initiated to protect public safety. I guess that means save lives and property.
In the aftermath of each shutoff, I would be interested to know the extent of damage to PG&E facilities that resulted from the environmental conditions that triggered the shutoffs. This information should be easy for PG&E to provide the public since it is saying it inspects all of its facilities post-event. Additionally, PG&E could issue a report that estimates lives saved and property damage averted. Such a report would go far to quiet public opposition to the shutoffs. It would also provide the public with the data showing just how poorly PG&E has failed to maintain its facilities over the decades of its operation. Something to think about next time a shutoff affects your life and property's safety.
Richard Lloyd, Bakersfield