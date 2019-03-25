After reading William Lambers' column ("Lambers: Impact of climate change is shocking," March 21), I'm left confused. Lambers is a champion of the Green New Deal, which has been widely panned as unachievable. Solar and wind power is inefficient to supply our needs.
Lambers complains about climate change in the African nation of Burundi. What does climate change in the U.S. have to do with climate change on the African continent? Shouldn't Lambers be trying to institute the Green New Deal for all the countries on the African continent, along with China, India and Russia? Even if the U.S. instituted the Green New Deal tomorrow, it would have no effect on Burundi.
By the way, climate change has been going on for millions of years. It's called summer, fall, winter and spring.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield