From Oct. 1, 2018, through Feb. 17, more than 30 million acre feet of water flowed through the Sacramento Delta into the ocean. Most of this water was wasted in the name of environmental needs. About 10 percent to 15 percent of this water would have gone a long way in off-setting potential pumping and over drafting issues in the Central Valley.
Ever since the Monterey Amendment was signed back in 1994, the environmental movement and state regulators have had a chokehold over the regulation and use of California surface water supplies, adding to the environmental damage caused by the necessity to pump additional ground water to make up for the unreliable federal and state surface water supplies. Reduction in surface water supplies to the Central Valley is having and will continue to have significant negative effects on our communities and citizens dependent on agriculture for jobs. Is this really good stewardship of our precious resources?
Enter President Trump: like him or not, he is trying to do the right thing by bringing some common sense to regulating California water resources. After the president signed his water declaration in Bakersfield on Thursday, California’s Attorney General and environmental groups have already started threatening lawsuits to obstruct a common sense approach for regulating and better utilizing California’s available water resources.
And while all of this is going on, California and its governor are developing an additional “voluntary” agreement for agriculture to give up another 900,000 acre feet of water for environmental purposes. Voluntary means "agree or we will sue you." When you put this together with all of the other state environmental programs, it is really about social reengineering, control and power. Is this really what the citizens of California want and deserve?
Geoffrey B. King, Wasco