Most of this state's policies were already made by liberal or "blue" politicians ("Letter to the Editor: Finishing the pattern," March 23). This includes making this a sanctuary state, which apparently is one that ignores existing laws in favor of an agenda. As a result, we have seen a flood of unvetted people who are often part of the criminal element. They are giving the state a Third World look and driving out legal citizens.
Under these liberal policies, we have seen drug use and homelessness swell with feces and used needles littering the streets of our cities. People come to California from all over because our social services pay more and drugs are easily available. Blue policies have also driven numerous businesses out of the state. But then welfare will take care of the job loss. With some of the highest taxes in the nation, our educational system is turning out students that can barely read and cannot make change.
If all this is working for you, continue to vote blue.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield