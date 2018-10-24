For a mix of people, why is your East side of town forgotten? You could have sent the French journalists to Bakersfield College, Target and Walmart, CALM, River rafting (in season), French or Spanish Basque restaurants (unless staying away from the politics of), Vallarta supermarkets or Old Town.
I would have suggested the courts and the Beale (any of the branches) where there is food traffic in downtown. Pioneer Village for the Old West.
Last, ride the GET all over.
But ultimately, walking through a place is the best way to see it.
Donna Jackson, Bakersfield