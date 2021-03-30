The recent article concerning the Old Town Kern historic train depot (“Old Town Kern’s historic train depot could face the wrecking ball,” March 22), reminded me of a similar historic structure in the neighborhood about 30 years ago that faced either historic preservation or new construction (tear down and rebuild). Luckily, the county Board of Supervisors chose the former for the Baker Street Library.
The county formally applied to the city for grant assistance for historic rehabilitation and preservation. The city approved the request and provided about a third of the multi-million dollar project cost with the remaining funds provided by the county and state.
The building is a strong example of classically-based revival architectural expression deemed appropriate for public buildings in the early 20th century. It integrates major elements of neoclassical and Beaux-Arts styling into a strong period statement. It is one of the most architecturally significant buildings in Bakersfield.
The historic train depot near Sumner Street is also one of the most architecturally significant buildings remaining. It reflects a Spanish colonial revival style with a steeply pitched roof, part of the original Richardsonian Romanesque style. In 2004, the city completed a Baker Street Corridor Economic Development Strategy, which encouraged the identification of historic buildings for rehabilitation, promotion or re-use, and solicitation of historic preservation and rehabilitation grants.
Is it time to implement the 2004 development priority and solicit grant participation from the county and state to restore, preserve and repurpose the Union Pacific train station?
— Vince Zaragoza, Bakersfield