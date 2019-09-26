In my opinion, the breeders are not the problem ("Animal advocates are divided on Bakersfield's strategy for reducing rampant pet overpopulation," Sept. 21). If someone is willing to shell out mega dollars for a pet, that person is going to be darn sure that pet does not get out on the street. Also, many legal breeders do not want their pure bred pets randomly breeding so they spay/neuter said pet before the new owner can take it home.
I have four rescue dogs, one from the shelter and three off the streets. The shelters offer these pets at a major discount — $10 or for free — with the hope that the pets have found their "forever" home. Do the shelters have any way to track these pets to be sure they are not ending up back in the shelter? How many pups or kittens end up as "bait" animals?
It is a sad situation and, unfortunately, I do not have a reasonable answer. Every day, I see mostly dogs on the streets running in and out of traffic; some even have their pups with them. Some didn’t make it across the street. Who do they belong to? How did they get out on the street? Is someone looking for them or even cares? Or is that someone just going to go get another discounted/free pet?
Elizabeth Moore, Bakersfield