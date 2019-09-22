Homelessness in California has reached epidemic status and the sanctuary state is the driving force. The residential squatting has taken control of the environment and is starting to force business and city investment to look elsewhere.
You will recall the phrase, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Well that seems to be what our county supervisors, city council and mayor are doing. But behold, after citizens have given their opinion, our decision-making leaders have decided to embrace the politically correct idea of housing these law breakers in a brand-new building in the city and this is their think tank decision. They are sure that 100 percent of the city’s homeless will stop using the streets for toilets, vandalizing local businesses and move into their new home. This idea is nuts.
The solution is not to build homeless housing, which encourages more homeless to move into the community. The solution should be to acknowledge who these homeless people are and what they represent.
Under the existing local and state laws, they can all be removed and placed in a holding area (like Trump is doing at the border) and each is to be evaluated and placed in groups. These groups will be removed again and sent to an area more conducive to their personal situation.
The state can do this by petitioning the federal government to allow California to use the vacant area of Camp Roberts, which still has all the barracks, showers, toilets, mess halls and is totally gated. The California National Guard can transport them with the use of military transport trucks, I must confess this idea comes from my wife Judy and I thank her for that.
William Davis, Bakersfield