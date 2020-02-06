Thank you to The Californian for its "How they voted" section in each Sunday’s edition, but no thanks to “my Kevin” — not our Kevin — for voting against HR 3621, which will aid consumers by helping prevent poor credit scores resulting from medical debt. The bill will also reduce the period of time adverse information is retained on a credit report. The bill did pass, but take heart, Kevin. When it gets to the Senate, your counterpart, Mitch McConnell, will sit on it, along with more than 300 other bills passed by the House this term. I'm curious why McCarthy also voted to oppose a bill which would deny funding for any military action against Iran without congressional approval, except in cases of imminent threat against the United States?
Dick Cavanaugh, Tehachapi