Andy Wahrenbrock’s recent Community Voices piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Fed's policies over time,” Dec. 28) contained numerous misleading, ill-informed and unsubstantiated statements in an effort to support his doomsday scenario whereby gold, food and ammunition become the only assets worth holding.
For the record, since the United States transitioned from the post-WWII industrial, New Deal legacy, inflation sensitive economy to the current low inflation, highly productive technology driven economy, the risk adjusted returns earned by the S&P 500 have been superior to gold in every respect. In August of 1982, gold was $962/ounce, the S&P 500 was $314.67. Today, gold is $1,520 having produced no dividends during the last 37 years resulting in a nominal return of 58 percent, or 1.24percent annually. The S&P today is 3,240, meaning the historic nominal return during this period was 6.50 percent annually. Add to that an annual average 2.5 percent dividend yield and the historic compound annualized return would be close to 10 percent.
As to the “peak earnings in 2014’s third quarter” referred to by the author, actual composite S&P earnings for the calendar year 2014 were 113.01 versus. a consensus estimate for 2019 of 162.06, an increase of roughly 43 percent. With a current 10 year note yield of 1.90 percent on Treasury notes (not because of federal reserve policy) and the S&P trading for 18 times the 2020 consensus earnings estimate of 177.09 equities may still be undervalued.
Frank J. Colatruglio, Bakersfield