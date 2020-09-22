The Bakersfield City Council is on the verge of approving an ordinance allowing up to 12 hens in the backyards of residential neighborhoods zoned R-1 (“Urban hens one step closer to reality for most Bakersfield residents,” Sept. 8). Residents are largely unaware of this astonishing change from the existing ordinance which prohibits raising chickens in backyards.
A small group of hen enthusiasts is pushing the council, even providing their own draft ordinance. The process is moving quickly. From a hen workshop at a council meeting on Aug. 12, to a committee meeting on Sept. 8, to first reading at the upcoming Wednesday council meeting. There is a sense of getting it done before it’s widely known.
What is especially distressing is that this highly controversial matter is even being considered at all in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Property owners are unable to attend or speak at meetings without exposure to health risks. While council members can participate in meetings by telephone, the public is limited to addressing council members via email or a call to the city clerk. An email to council members which may or may not be read, is not a realistic substitute for personally speaking at meetings and creating a video public record. Residents have a right to be heard when their quality of life is being impacted.
Just as the Planning and Development Committee back in May deferred consideration of a controversial short term rental ordinance until after the COVID-19 pandemic, further consideration of this disruptive hen ordinance needs to be deferred until residents can once again attend public meetings to express their views without fear of COVID-19 risks.
Bill Descary, Bakersfield