Is it necessary to have government shutdowns? This question is racing across this nation. In my opinion, it is a constitutional crisis that is politically motivated.
Let’s think about why we have to engage in such a discriminating process. Who has the right to pick and choose who goes without pay? This shutdown was called a partial shutdown, but partial for whom and why? In my opinion, there needs to be a constitutional amendment that prevents any government shutdowns.
Shutdowns are another way for Congress and legislative branches to try and receive a political advantage over one or another. How can politicians believe that shutdowns can replace honest and fair negotiations with facts based on truth? Are they so inept in intelligent debate that they believe in shutting down this great nation?
Shutdowns are a terrible way to run our government. I also find the process of leaving Washington, D.C., for vacations or parties while shutting this government down revolting, and everyone should stay until the work of the people is done. God Bless America.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield