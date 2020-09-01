I've read several letters to the editor regarding the incident of the young girl selling flowers who was apprehended by police ("Community shows support after teenage vendor was cited, flowers confiscated," Aug. 10). I was in that area the morning of the incident. Driving south on Gosford Road, I turned left onto Harris intending to get to Costco the back way. I slowed as I noticed a young woman on the sidewalk setting up a tripod with a camera; I also saw a girl with a white bucket of fresh flowers on the corner down from the lady with the camera. I wondered two things: why was a lady with a camera preparing to take pictures of the girl on the corner, and why was the girl selling flowers in a residential neighborhood? I've seen girls selling flowers, strawberries, etc., on Ming Avenue and Allen Road and other busy intersections before, but never in a quiet residential neighborhood with very little traffic.
When I read the article in the paper the next day about the police putting a stop to this young girl selling her flowers and saw the picture, I couldn't help but wonder if the whole thing was a set-up to paint the police as mean and petty. I wonder what really happened.
Jean Chapman, Bakersfield