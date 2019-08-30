There are many differences between progressives and traditionalists/conservatives ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Are we all racists now?" Aug. 26). Progressives gave us the abolition of slavery. The elimination of “sweat shop” labor conditions and the implementation of child labor laws were also brought about by Progressives. Progressives also worked hard to get voting rights for women who did not get those rights in the Constitution. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson also overcame opposition from traditionalists (conservatives) to bring us Social Security and Medicare.
These changes did not come by divine intervention. Progressives who wanted to see positive changes in our country worked hard, sometimes giving their lives, to help make these changes possible.
The conservatives have given us many unnecessary wars, and thoughts and prayers in the face of tragic gun deaths. They yearn for a Mayberry that never really existed.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield