After pondering Mr. Ananian’s comments in Sunday’s paper concerning the “fracking” business in Kern County, I finally understood he was voicing objection to the BLM’s proposed oil and gas leasing of government lands ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Skepticism about the fracking business," June 10).
As a long-time Bakersfield petroleum engineer, the BLM’s proposed lands being offered for bid are mostly lands considered by some expert geologists to be areas that have been proven hostile to profitable oil and gas reservoirs; with or without fracking.
Drilling an exploratory well in an unproven area won’t guarantee discovering a commercial oil/gas reservoir. Similarly, fracking of a completed well isn’t guaranteed, as its reservoir rock character may not be conducive to profitably respond to fracking. In addition, California’s increased constraints to oil drilling and fracking has greatly increased drilling fracking costs.
Considering Kern County’s income sources, oil and gas operators paid more than $80MM (more than 20 percent of its tax income) last year and this income is declining – a result of declining oil production resulting from existing oil reservoirs. Of course, the continued profit strangulation from increasing levels of government regulations, oversights and fees of oil production can’t be overlooked.
I have no idea if any of the BLM lands placed into auction will actually produce oil and gas in profitable volumes; as exploratory drilling is a high risk business. But, I do know that failure to encourage drilling new wells to alleviate the current oil production decline will be disaster to Kern County’s budget and result in increasing taxes and fees from its citizens.
Jon Crawford, Bakersfield