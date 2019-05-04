In his Community Voices piece, John Pryor ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Medicare-for-all or a system that works? May 2”) is consistent with the historical tactics of the insurance industry: when the industry recognizes a section of the population in which it would no longer be able to maintain its high profits, it dumps the burden on the federal government (i.e. Indian health services, veterans health care after WWI, Medicare and Medicaid).
Pryor offers to “restore financially-sound insurance for patients” by suggesting a list of “operational objectives,” one of which states, “Cover pre-existing conditions in all health insurance policies through formal re-insurance treaties with the federal government.”
This is no more than asking you, the taxpayer, to subsidize the insurance industry’s high profits. Re-insurance means that when the cost of covering pre-existing conditions becomes high enough, the government will pay them money to guarantee their profits — corporate welfare.
Private insurance companies, because of their high overhead and stock dividends, are sidling billions of dollars each year which could be used for direct patient care. Getting private insurance out of your pocket would result in an immediate decrease in the cost of health care. Ask any 65-year-old what their health care premiums were before and after they went on Medicare.
Medicare-for-all would provide every individual with a means of obtaining medical care for all unexpected and economically catastrophic illness. Private insurance has never been able to do this in a profitable manner to say nothing of the ethical quagmire of making a profit from your suffering.
William D. Bezdek, Bakersfield