What kind of values and desirable traits would we want in a president of the United States, or the leader of any country? Clearly, any leader should be a role model for the populace, but especially for the young. Consider the following discourse titled "The True Gentleman" by John Walter Wayland:
"The true gentleman is the man whose conduct proceeds from good will and an acute sense of propriety, and whose self-control is equal to all emergencies; who does not make the poor man conscious of his poverty, the obscure man of his obscurity, or any man of his inferiority or deformity; who is himself humbled if necessity compels him to humble another; who does not flatter wealth, cringe before power, or boast of his own possessions or achievements; who speaks with frankness but always with sincerity and sympathy; whose deed follows his word; who thinks of the rights and feelings of others, rather than his own; and who appears well in any company, a man with whom honor is sacred and virtue safe."
Yes, whose honor is sacred and virtue is safe. And the above sentiments would also apply to women leaders. These are words to keep in mind with the coming election in November.
David Keranen, Bakersfield