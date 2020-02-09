The Google definition of "sham" is a thing that is not what it is purported to be. Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the minority party in the House of Representatives, interestingly used the term to describe the impeachment process in the House that led to President Trump's acquittal in the Senate. I can see his point that maybe the process was rushed. As a constituent, I wish he could see mine.
A leader is someone who brings people together and gets them to do their best. A congressman who can't or won't offer an opportunity for the people he represents to have a civil, respectful public forum, or town hall, in order to be heard can call himself and others too may call him a leader. But that seems to also be something that is not what it is purported to be.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield