Can you imagine if you had $1-2 billion dollars to spend on bribing every branch of the government. This is what is happening in a lot of South American countries. The drug cartels are creating Narco states. Those suffering the most are the villagers that are being forced out by violent drug gangs and now we are experiencing a humanitarian crisis on our borders.
Our past trading policies as well as our foreign policy toward our southern neighbors are to blame. The United States would rather have trade in balances with China and Middle East nations that steal our technology and hack our institutions.
Instead, the United States could well be forming partnerships in commerce, peace and security and not including arms sales. Mexico, our neighbor, might already be a Narco state.
The real fear is not the illegal immigrants crossing borders but the fact that our nation is not ready for the onslaught that is coming. Don't blame tired masses that flee their beloved countries, blame the policy makers and their lobbyists in Washington for their nearsightedness.
The United States must create an atmosphere of trust and cooperation with other nations. This might help keep us safe, when nations have shared common goals that shape their economies and promote prosperity for its citizens. And stop buying and using cocaine, that is causing some of this disruption. If the United States were to embrace a trade pact including all of North and South America, we would be able to buy our peace at home. No wall can impede the flow of refugees on our teaming shore.
Jose A. Navarro, Bakersfield