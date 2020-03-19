Hospitals in Italy are running at 200 percent capacity. Nearly all ORs have been converted to war-time makeshift ICUs. Cots line the hallways. Hospital staff are getting sick.
They are triaging patients in a war-time way. Old? Sick? Better save someone else, someone with a better chance. Elderly have been unplugged.
Even that has not been enough. They have decided to stop treating all other illnesses. Stroke? Stay home. Heart attack? Stay home.
Still not enough. Too many sick.
Elderly people are being denied care. Young people with diabetes, heart problems, with history of cancer or other pre-existing conditions are turned away.
People like me, it is decided, are not worth trying to save. My boyfriend, who is immunocompromised, was told by his professor that if he wasn’t in class on Monday for a test, it “sucks to be you.”
School bills, student loans and interest rates are high. It costs a lot. But you know what costs more? The price your loved ones will pay for your funeral.
Rachel Andrews, Bakersfield