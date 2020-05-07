Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 3 defended her decision to extend a stay-at-home order to May 15, declaring, “Whether you agree with me or not, I’m working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan.”
One thing we’ve learned about COVID-19: it is very contagious, and continues to spread in spite of closing schools and businesses, sporting events, masks and distancing. It seems most of us will be exposed eventually. Governors, can you really protect us?
The initial isolation, plus the embargo on overseas flights, were good ideas. We didn’t know what we were up against. We were short on protective equipment, medical supplies, hospital beds and treatment drugs. Now, we have know-how and needed supplies.
The only choice going forward is “fast” or “slow." In this case “fast” means the schools and businesses re-open in a short time frame while taking precautions. “Slow” means we do the re-opening slowly. However, in either event, if we take a tally over the next two years — of those who become seriously ill, and those who die — I bet the result after two years will be pretty much the same.
Taking the “fast" route means the number of cases will tick upward (yikes!) in the next one to three months. But with the “slow” option, we would be exposed anyway, just months later. The other result of a “slow” reopening is further economic weakening. More bankruptcies, prolonged unemployment and children away from school. What is the right choice?
Thomas Creswell, Bakersfield