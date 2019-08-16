A terrorist organization is a cohesive group which encourages its members to use physical and verbal violence to obtain an economic or political goal. The NRA has promoted fear in all politicians by using its economic power to either defeat or advance their careers. The NRA has prevented all efforts to legislate any rational gun control laws. The NRA has successfully promulgated the historically false idea that the Second Amendment provides an individual a right to own guns. The NRA seems to encourage its members to arm themselves to protect themselves from people or groups they do not like. Now we have just seen two mass shootings by young white males. I would bet anyone that these two and the majority of all past mass shooters are card-carrying NRA members.
We need to recognize what this organization is doing and do everything to ban it.
William D. Bezdek, Bakersfield