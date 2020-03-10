Webster’s definition of a pandemic is "occurring over a wide geographic area and affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population."
I know we are looking at a coronavirus pandemic, and I know that the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1920 killed between 50 and 100 million souls worldwide. I know that the world is very concerned about the situation and for good reason.
But what about other pandemics that we don’t seem to be concerned about? Like that more than 370 people have been shot so far in Chicago this year and more than 1,000 shot or killed in Baltimore in 2019? Not to mention a rise in violence in St. Louis, Detroit and other cities. What about that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, on average 130 people die per day in America due to opioid abuse. And it's estimated that California has more than 150,000 homeless individuals.
Don’t all of these “fit” within the Webster definition of a pandemic? Why aren’t these very old problems already solved?
Ed Davis, Bakersfield