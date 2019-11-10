Congressman Kevin McCarthy clearly supports President Trump no matter the circumstances. What if the congressman is wrong?
What if Trump did collude with the Russians to cheat his way to win the election? What if he lied about his success as a businessman and he's actually broke? What if Trump did have extramarital affairs and illegally used campaign money to pay off women? What if Trump held money from Ukraine for political reasons? What if Trump ran for president knowing he is in trouble with the feds and New York and he intends to resign and have Pence pardon him?
What if our congressman is wrong and it is time to elect a truly open individual to represent us in Congress?
What if?
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield