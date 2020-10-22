Recently, law enforcement has identified and arrested members of a militant white supremacist group and a separate fanatic who have threatened to kidnap and kill two duly elected public officials: the governor of Michigan and the mayor of Wichita, Kan. The governor and mayor were targeted because they are not following the lead of President Donald Trump as he disparages the use of masks and proper science. These threatened officials are trying to protect their constituents by implementing the wearing of masks in hopes of helping curtail the spread of the virus so that they can return to their pre-pandemic routines as soon as possible.
Are we so divided by lies, hate and derision that fringe groups and deranged individuals will resort to murder to try to eliminate properly elected officials because of face masks? Is this what our country has become? What lunacy.
There are only days left before the election and this letter will not change the minds of anyone who has yet to vote. However, it’s a sad time in our history when a sitting president, flailing at what he perceives as a coming defeat, can, with his rhetoric, elicit this type of behavior.
The Constitution provides for a means to a peaceful transition of power and that’s by voting, not by murder. Violent insurrection has no place in our republic, be it destructive rioting or assassination.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield