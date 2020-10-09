A recent letter about whether David Valadao can handle the pandemic in the United States is really a stretch ("Letter to the Editor: We can’t trust David Valadao to handle this pandemic," Oct. 5). This pandemic came to us from Wuhan, China, around January. What exactly has TJ Cox done since January to reduce the effects of COVID-19?
As to the writer’s comments about being a science denier, many scientists and doctors change their opinions almost daily. We get very conflicting statements from these people. There are scientists that the Trump administration are following. Pharmaceutical companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and others are producing vaccines. I doubt Cox has anything to do with the development of a vaccine.
President Trump mobilized industry to manufacture ventilators and other supplies to fight against this virus. Ford Motor Company is one of the providers of thousand of ventilators. What did Cox do during this time besides vote for the impeachment of our president?
With Cox, the voters in his district should be more concerned in his voting for and co-sponsorship of the PRO Act. The PRO Act is a federal level twin to California AB 5. These poorly written bills affect millions in the gig economy. This includes Uber and Lyft drivers, truck drivers, web developers and creatives. Most importantly, this bill will affect private contractors in the agricultural industry. It seems foolish that Cox would co-sponsor a bill that is detrimental to the people employed in an agricultural district.
The only reason Cox barely won in 2018 was due to the questionable practice of ballot harvesting.
Valadao should be returned to represent Congressional District 21.
Gary L. Williams, Bakersfield