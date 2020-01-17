At the hands of state Sen. Shannon Grove, a seasoned state politician, we have another example of an impulsive use of social media resulting in a “fake news” post ("How do you like your sex, kids? And other fake news," Jan. 15). Her apology for not fact checking the information before posting it rings hollow, to say the least. Was she careless or does she just not care? For regular social media users, the posting of information that does not receive scrutiny is normal. However, it is completely unacceptable for an elected official who represents our interests in Sacramento to post without checking the veracity of the information.
Sex education in schools, the subject of the post, is definitely a controversial topic, and Sen. Grove takes a strong conservative position on the issue. Is it a coincidence that the post coincides with the Senate Education Committee taking up Senate Bill 673? Situations (mistakes?) such as these continue to undermine our confidence in elected officials. Sen. Grove should have fact checked before she posted. What happened to due diligence? How much other misinformation has she posted?
David George, Bakersfield